Omar Abdullah’s post on ‘barbers as essential service’ is people’s new source of laughter

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:42 IST

Highlights Some are sharing funny posts to combat the lockdown situation

One of them is Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

His tweet has sparked laughter from people

It’s said laughter is the best medicine. And given the current situation, many are turning to humour to beat the blues. Thankfully, some creative people are trying to spark joy by sharing posts which make this unprecedented situation feel a little less terrifying. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has joined that tribe too.

The National Conference leader spread humour through one of his recent tweets and we’re here for it. Abdullah shared two images and wrote that he received both on the micro-blogging site.

One of the images has text written on it and it reads, “government should add barber in essential service list, otherwise after quarantine there will be Omar Abdullah in every house.” The other image is an emoji of a man with a full beard.

Take a look at his tweet:

Received on twitter today. pic.twitter.com/qNPFHajQRU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2020

For the uninitiated, the message refers to a picture in which the leader is seen sporting a long beard. It was captured after his release from detention after seven months. He was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act in February. The leader also shared an image of himself along with his parents sporting the silver beard.

Shared hours ago, the post has already garnered over 18,000 likes and more than 1,700 retweets. While some appreciated his humorous post, others wrote that he looks good in a beard and should keep it.

“Well said.... No doubt!!!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “I hope you will keep beard, it suits u,” commented another. “I am already in that mode,” tweeted another. “Sir, love you the way you take humour on yourself so humorously,” praised a fourth. “Like your sense of humour,” wrote a fourth.