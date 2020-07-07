e-paper
On MS Dhoni's birthday, Mumbai Police shares what else MSD stands for

On MS Dhoni’s birthday, Mumbai Police shares what else MSD stands for

Mumbai Police shared a tweet wishing former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a happy birthday as he turns 39 today.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:04 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s how Mumbai Police wished MS Dhoni happy birthday.
Here’s how Mumbai Police wished MS Dhoni happy birthday. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

Where there’s a tweet, there’s a message - that seems to be the motto behind the Mumbai Police Twitter handle that shares some quirky and interesting tweets to put forth important messages. Their latest tweet is no different. The handle shared a wonderful tweet to wish former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a happy birthday as he turns 39 today. While the tweet is dedicated to Dhoni, the post also shares a message that everyone needs to see. What’s more, the Mumbai Police handle has found another meaning of MSD.

In their tweet shared earlier today, Mumbai Police tweeted, “Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ - Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool. They also used the hashtags #HappyBirthdayMahi and #SocialDistancing to complete the tweet.

The tweet is also complete with a picture that says MSD written across an image of a stadium. Now we all know MSD stands for Mahendra Singh Dhoni but Mumbai Police has given it another connotation to share yet another a message. Take a look:

Shared today, the tweet has collected over 2,400 likes and several comments praising the post, the message and of course, the star cricketer.

“One of the best birthday wishes for MSD,” posted an individual. “You guys are next level,” wrote another. “Very innovative,” shared a third. “Happy birthday MSD. Good job @MumbaiPolice,” added a fourth.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

