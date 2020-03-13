e-paper
One-eared 'unicorn dog' named Rae will steal your heart and brighten up your day

One-eared ‘unicorn dog’ named Rae will steal your heart and brighten up your day

Meet Rae, a spunky little ‘unicorn’ puppy who may as well have magical powers to brighten a dull day.

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows the fluffy and playful 'unicorn' dog named Rae.
Image shows the fluffy and playful ‘unicorn’ dog named Rae. (Instagram/goldenunicornrae)
         
It may be Friday finally but if you aren’t among the privileged lot that get both Saturday and Sunday off we got you. No, we can’t magically get your office to opt for a five-day work week or convince your boss to give you Saturday off just this once. What we can do it try to lift your spirits with a ‘there there’ and introduce you to a paw-dorable pooch as a bonus. You’re welcome!

Meet Rae, a spunky little ‘unicorn’ puppy who may as well have magical powers to brighten a dull day. She is a golden retriever pupper who has just one ear that is right on top of her head. That’s what makes her a ‘unicorn’ dog.

Rae has her own Instagram account where her hoomans keep sharing her pictures. But it’s her appearance on TikTok that made her go all kinds of viral. A clip of Rae’s resurfaced on the video sharing platform and she has since being stealing everyone’s hearts.

@sambosmitty

Check Rae the Unicorn dog out on insta - goldenunicornrae ##petparent ##PlayWithLife ##fyp ##dog

♬ New Soul - Yael Naim

The fluffy and playful dog met with an accident at birth which left her with only her left ear. As she grew older something surprising happened - her right ear started migrating to the top of her head.

Here are some more pictures and videos of the cutest little one-eared doggo - though it’s really not competition.

Earlier, another dog named Nehwal was termed as being a ‘unicorn’ dog because of a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.

