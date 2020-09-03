e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Parrot sings Beyonce’s song, video leaves people amazed. Watch

Parrot sings Beyonce’s song, video leaves people amazed. Watch

“Amazing! I want to visit Chico [the parrot],” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:40 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the parrot named Chico.
The image shows the parrot named Chico. (Facebook/Lincolnshire Wildlife Park)
         

A parrot from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, UK has captured the attention of netizens with its amazing singing skills. Shared on Facebook, the clip featuring Chico the parrot may make you want to sing along with too.

Posted on the park’s official Facebook page, the clip shows Chico singing the hit song “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce. The parrot’s perfect pitch and its way of singing make the video an enjoyable watch.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

Posted on August 29, the clip has garnered over 53,000 views and more than 750 reactions. While Chico’s singing has left some gushing, many poured in their song requests for the talented parrot.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Amazing! I want to visit Chico,” said a Facebook user. “I love Chico, will he sing my requested song?” asked another. “The world needs to hear more of Chico’s songs,” expressed a third.

If you’re also longing for more of this talented parrot’s performances, the staff of the park has created an Instagram account for Chico. You can check out his songs here too.

What do you think of Chico’s performance?

tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In