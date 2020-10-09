People are up for trying spiced chai ice cream in a paratha cone. Are you?

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:17 IST

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’ve come across the various experimental fusion dishes which people cook. More often than not, these dishes leave netizens irked and at times upset. A tweet on that category showing an unusual combo of spiced chai ice cream served in a partha cone is now going viral. However, despite attracting the wrath of some, this dish has received positive feedback from most – with many expressing their desire to try it.

“Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta,” wrote Twitter user Owais Siddiqui and shared two images of the dish.

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

Since being shared yesterday, on October 8, the post has gathered close to 3,000 likes and tons of mixed reviews.

Many wrote that the dish looks delicious and they would love to try it:

@Yash296Ys finally fav breakfast item is now also on dessert menu after dinner — srijan (@srij4n) October 8, 2020

One curious Twitter user said that they loved it and then asked how Siddiqui managed to put it in a paratha cone. To which, he replied:

The sugar in the parhatta melted and crisped up nicely, its mainly all about the thick ice cream. I had it breakfast. I loved it. Rather proud — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

Another joined the conversation and wrote:

Sounds great and the ice cream looked amazing. And yeah i can totally see why the meetha paratha works as a cone. Love it ❤️ — Gule (@gulmeenay) October 8, 2020

Here are others appreciating the creation:

Epic. Epic. Epic. — Pratap Chahal (@thathungrychef) October 8, 2020

I'd honestly try this. Cheeni ka paratha is a childhood favorite and I love ice cream. What's not to like here? — Eurus (@Hexatiouz) October 8, 2020

I think I want to try this to find out the taste! 🤔 — Zeeshan Fatima Rizvi (@Shanzzify_) October 8, 2020

And if we use granulated sugar instead of powdered one and make those caramelized paratha from all purpose flour it legit tastes like icecream cone — Sara⁷ (@TEARHOYAA) October 8, 2020

However, not everyone was happy and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same.

No wayyyyy....what is this?

Even I have to state my displeasure. 😷 — Riya (@Tweets_By_Riya) October 8, 2020

Wat 🤢🤢🤢can’t understand it’s an insult to paratha or insult to ice cream — EmaanNawaal (@emaan_nawaal) October 8, 2020

What do you think of the dish? Would you like to try it or it’s a big no-no for you?

