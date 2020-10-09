e-paper
People are up for trying spiced chai ice cream in a paratha cone. Are you?

People are up for trying spiced chai ice cream in a paratha cone. Are you?

There were many who wanted to try this dish. Some, however, were not convinced.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the fusion dish in question.
The image shows the fusion dish in question. (Twitter/@OwaisO)
         

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’ve come across the various experimental fusion dishes which people cook. More often than not, these dishes leave netizens irked and at times upset. A tweet on that category showing an unusual combo of spiced chai ice cream served in a partha cone is now going viral. However, despite attracting the wrath of some, this dish has received positive feedback from most – with many expressing their desire to try it.

“Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta,” wrote Twitter user Owais Siddiqui and shared two images of the dish.

Since being shared yesterday, on October 8, the post has gathered close to 3,000 likes and tons of mixed reviews.

Many wrote that the dish looks delicious and they would love to try it:

One curious Twitter user said that they loved it and then asked how Siddiqui managed to put it in a paratha cone. To which, he replied:

Another joined the conversation and wrote:

Here are others appreciating the creation:

However, not everyone was happy and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same.

What do you think of the dish? Would you like to try it or it’s a big no-no for you?

Also Read | Food blogger’s video of Rosogolla Biryani irks many. ‘Please stop,’ say netizens

