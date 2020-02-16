e-paper
Home / It's Viral / People laud RPF constables for dual rescue in Odisha, Mumbai. Watch

People laud RPF constables for dual rescue in Odisha, Mumbai. Watch

While some thanked the security for their prompt actions, others have expressed discontent over the unruly behaviour of the passengers.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:03 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The rescue incidents took place at Bhubaneswar and Mumbai.
The rescue incidents took place at Bhubaneswar and Mumbai.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

A prompt action taken by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a woman. The incident took place at Bhubaneswar Railway Station and a video of it, shared by news agency ANI, has left netizens stunned.

“A woman passenger fell down in the gap between platform and train while she was trying to board a running train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station today. She was rescued by an RPF constable,” reads the caption.

Check out the shocking video:

Posted on February 15, the post has garnered over 76,000 views and tons of appreciation for the RPF constable.

Another similar incident took place at Byculla Railway Station, Mumbai. The clip, also shared by ANI, shows the passengers waiting at the platform pulling up a man from the tracks. Even the motorman of the incoming train is seen stopping the train in the nick of time.

“People and security personnel at Byculla Railway Station saved a man who was crossing the railway track while a train was coming on the same track. Also, the motorman had stopped the train immediately,” reads the caption.

Both the incidents happened on the same day and have shocked netizens to the core. While some thanked the security for their prompt actions, others have expressed discontent over the unruly behaviour of the passengers.

