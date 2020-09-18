People share memes after Google removes Paytm from Play Store

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 18, 2020

Google, on September 18, removed the Paytm app from their Play Store. This means that Android users will no longer be able to download the application nor update it. The news has since prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter, making Paytm trend.

The app was “removed for violating Play Store’s policy on sport betting activities”, Google told PTI.

The digital payment services app took to Twitter to share a message on their official handle. In their tweet, Paytm mentioned that the app will be back soon. They also reassured customers that their “money is completely safe” and they can continue using the app normally.

Take a look at the tweet:

Dear Paytm'ers,



Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.



All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Even as tweeple shared their reactions to the news, some creative minds on the micro-blogging platform also decided to share memes which have left many chuckling. Here are some such rib-tickling posts:

There were some who joked about their low account balance on the app . Just like this Twitter user:

After hearing @Paytm get disappeared from the play store.

Me withdrawing all the chillar from the account balance. #Paytm #paytmdown pic.twitter.com/l84jfMKHyM — Gagan Mahayan (@gaganmahayana52) September 18, 2020

This individual tried to capture the reaction of those who have bank accounts and deposits in Paytm:

People having bank accounts and deposits in #Paytm will b like pic.twitter.com/5nfPqoOOl3 — Name Cannot be Blank (@memeinghimanshu) September 18, 2020

A Twitter user imagined a conversation between Google Play Store and Paytm:

If Paytm had to sing a song about the debacle, what would it be? This Twitter user has an answer:

Google pulls #Paytm app from Play Store for repeat policy violations.



Meanwhile Paytm - pic.twitter.com/Ou4Sfyl8CE — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 18, 2020

Take a look at some more tweets to keep your laughter meter recharged:

#Paytm removed from PlayStore

Me who has zero balance in Paytm Wallet...



😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/f1qbF1i7v6 — Chetan Makwana 🇮🇳 (@Chetan_Mech) September 18, 2020

Google pulls #Paytm app from Play Store for repeat policy violations.



Paytm rn : pic.twitter.com/FT2wZIAe4f — Heisenberg (@methmemer) September 18, 2020

What do you think about these tweets?