e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / People share memes after Google removes Paytm from Play Store

People share memes after Google removes Paytm from Play Store

Twitter is flooded with reactions after Google removed the digital payment services app, Paytm, from Play Store.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2020 17:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Google’s removal of Paytm app from Play Store has prompted tons of responses, including memes.
Google’s removal of Paytm app from Play Store has prompted tons of responses, including memes. (Twitter/@SaurangVara)
         

Google, on September 18, removed the Paytm app from their Play Store. This means that Android users will no longer be able to download the application nor update it. The news has since prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter, making Paytm trend.

The app was “removed for violating Play Store’s policy on sport betting activities”, Google told PTI.

The digital payment services app took to Twitter to share a message on their official handle. In their tweet, Paytm mentioned that the app will be back soon. They also reassured customers that their “money is completely safe” and they can continue using the app normally.

Take a look at the tweet:

Even as tweeple shared their reactions to the news, some creative minds on the micro-blogging platform also decided to share memes which have left many chuckling. Here are some such rib-tickling posts:

There were some who joked about their low account balance on the app . Just like this Twitter user:

This individual tried to capture the reaction of those who have bank accounts and deposits in Paytm:

A Twitter user imagined a conversation between Google Play Store and Paytm:

If Paytm had to sing a song about the debacle, what would it be? This Twitter user has an answer:

Take a look at some more tweets to keep your laughter meter recharged:

What do you think about these tweets?

tags
top news
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
China holds drills near Taiwan Strait as US official visits Taipei
China holds drills near Taiwan Strait as US official visits Taipei
Google Play Store removes Paytm app over violation of sports betting policies
Google Play Store removes Paytm app over violation of sports betting policies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In