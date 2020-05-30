Pictures of tiny bird sitting on a chair will instantly make you happy

it-s-viral

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:34 IST

There are some images which at first glance look very simple. However, the more you look at them, the more you feel different emotions bubbling up in you. In this case, what you may feel after seeing these images of a tiny bird on a ‘huge’ chair is happiness. If you have come across such pictures before, then you know what we’re talking about. If not, let these be your first.

Shared by a Twitter user with a caption, “sorry, the seat is occupied,” the images show a tiny grey, black, and red coloured bird sitting on an ash-hued chair. Compared to the bird, the chair looks extremely huge – and that’s probably the reason why so many people found the images to be super cute.

sorry, the seat is occupied pic.twitter.com/IQqz0yawsT — valeska (@iatemuggles) May 29, 2020

These unassuming images have now prompted people to share all sorts of comments. While some called it “amazing,” others praised the little birdie and called it a “good boy.” Not to forget, several people wrote that the post made them happy.

“That is so lovely, do you know what it is?” asked a Twitter user. To this, the original poster shared, “It’s just a good boy.”

“So precious! Thank you for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ohh! So cute,” expressed another. “This post made me so happy,” expressed a third. “Such a tiny bird, so cute,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the tiny bird?

