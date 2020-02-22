Piyush Goyal shares video of cop riding Segway in Madgaon station. Seen it yet?

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 12:27 IST

In a first, Government Railway Police at the Madgaon railway station in South Goa have hopped on to Segways to whiz through crowded platforms and create awareness among passengers about safety and other precautions.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of a Government Railway Police personnel astride a Segway, winding through a platform at the Madgaon Railway station in South Goa making passenger safety announcements.

“The Railways is using Segways at the Madgaon Railway Station to create awareness about passenger safety. Segways help to speed up the chores of the security forces, who can use the technology to work more efficiently,” Goyal said.

रेलवे द्वारा गोआ के मडगांव रेलवे स्टेशन पर Segway के उपयोग कर यात्रियों को सुरक्षा के प्रति सचेत करने का कार्य किया जा रहा है।



यह Segway सुरक्षा बलों के कार्य में तेजी तथा सुविधा प्रदान करता है, जिससे वह अपने कार्य को तकनीक की मदद से अधिक कुशलता से करते है। pic.twitter.com/eJ7waRXT45 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

Since being shared on February 21, the video created quite a stir among people. Till now it has gathered over 86,000 views and the numbers are counting. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 14,600 views and close to 2,500 retweets.

The Madgaon station, which operates on the Konkan Railway route is the most important railway station in Goa.