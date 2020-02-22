e-paper
Piyush Goyal shares video of cop riding Segway in Madgaon station. Seen it yet?

Piyush Goyal wrote, “Railways is using Segways at the Madgaon Railway Station to create awareness about passenger safety.”

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 22, 2020 12:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Panaji
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the tweet on February 21.
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the tweet on February 21. (Twitter/Piyush Goyal )
         

In a first, Government Railway Police at the Madgaon railway station in South Goa have hopped on to Segways to whiz through crowded platforms and create awareness among passengers about safety and other precautions.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of a Government Railway Police personnel astride a Segway, winding through a platform at the Madgaon Railway station in South Goa making passenger safety announcements.

“The Railways is using Segways at the Madgaon Railway Station to create awareness about passenger safety. Segways help to speed up the chores of the security forces, who can use the technology to work more efficiently,” Goyal said.

Since being shared on February 21, the video created quite a stir among people. Till now it has gathered over 86,000 views and the numbers are counting. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 14,600 views and close to 2,500 retweets.

The Madgaon station, which operates on the Konkan Railway route is the most important railway station in Goa.

