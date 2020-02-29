e-paper
Police seize life-sized replica of Batmobile featured in Suicide Squad and Batman vs Superman

The slick and menacing vehicle was impounded by the police while parked on a busy Moscow street.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Moscow
The Batmobile imitation was originally made in the USA.
The Batmobile imitation was originally made in the USA. (Twitter/ANI)
         

The Moscow police have seized a life-sized replica of the Batmobile that featured in ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Batman vs Superman’.

The slick and menacing vehicle, which lacked a license plate, was impounded by the police while parked on a busy Moscow street with its owner absent from the spot, reported Russia Today.

According to the Russin Ministry of Internal Affairs website, the vehicle was deemed street-illegal as it wasn’t registered with the concerned authorities and exceeded the permissible dimension limits.

The Batmobile imitation -- originally made in the USA -- is reportedly owned by a 32-year-old Russian man who purchased it for an undisclosed amount.

The wannabe Batman will have to shell out more than 50,000 rubles as towing charges and 2,300 rubles for each day his fancy car spends parked in the impoundment lot, Russia Today reported further.

