Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 16, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Post India-Pakistan cricket match, Twitter drops hilarious rain memes

Though anxious about the rain, the looming threat didn’t dampen the spirit of tweeple. And, it became clear from the hilarious memes people shared on Twitter - prior to the match.

it's viral Updated: Jun 16, 2019 15:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,ICC World Cup,India-Pakistan Match
Till now, four matches got abandoned due to rain in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. (Twitter/@anjityagi)

India’s match with Pakistan is one of the most awaited fixtures in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The clash commenced with Pakistan winning the toss and deciding to field first against India in the match taking place in Old Trafford, Manchester. Prior to the match, fans expressed their apprehensions that the rain might play spoilsport and ruin the game. Till now, four matches are abandoned due to rain in the ongoing World Cup and the weather forecast has warned about chances of showers in Manchester too.

Though anxious about the rain, the looming threat didn’t dampen the spirit of tweeple. And, it became clear from the hilarious memes people shared on Twitter - prior to the match. Here are some of the funniest ones.

What do you think of the story?

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 14:44 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics