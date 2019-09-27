e-paper
Rahul Gandhi did not cut Manmohan Singh’s birthday cake. Truth behind viral tweets

The tweets claim that Rahul Gandhi did not let Dr. Manmohan Singh cut his own birthday cake.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh turned 87 yesterday, September 26. As birthday wishes poured in for the Congress party stalwart, several posts comprising an old video of Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also went viral. The video shows the two cutting a cake together. The tweets claim that Rahul Gandhi did not let Dr. Manmohan Singh cut his own birthday cake. The video, however, is an old clip and being shared with a wrong claim.

“#ManmohanSingh is not even free to cut his own cake,” Twitter user Rishi Bagree posted. His video, since being shared has collected over 9,200 likes and more than 2,300 retweets.

The tweet with the same claim was also shared by Shefali Vaidya. “Hmmm, MMS doesn’t even have the authority to cut his own birthday cake before @RahulGandhi leads his hand! Imagine how he ‘ran’ the govt for 10 years!!” she tweeted.

The tweet has collected over 12,200 likes and more than 3,400 retweets.

The video, however, was actually shared back in December 2018 and is titled: “Former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress President Rahul Gandhi cut a cake on Congress Foundation Day.”

So, the video isn’t latest and not from Dr. Manmohan Singh’s birthday celebration at all.

