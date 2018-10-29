Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket in Mumbai, slams century next day

Rohit Sharma is winning praise from all quarters – the Indian opener slammed his 21st one-day international century on Monday. Rohit reached the three-figure mark in the 33rd over of the innings as India plays against West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit’s heroics have caused a meltdown on Twitter as cricket-lovers post congratulatory tweets and posts of praise for the batsmen. While everyone knows about Rohit’s incredible innings today, do you know how the cricketer spent his Sunday? Well, in case you didn’t know, Rohit spent part of his Sunday playing gully cricket on the streets of Mumbai. And we wonder if that also had something to do with Rohit’s wonderful performance today.

A video shared yesterday by Rohit on Facebook shows him batting with a group of boys on a Mumbai street. “Gully cricket kind of Sunday,” Rohit has captioned the video.

Since being shared last evening, the video has collected over 20,000 reactions and more than 800 shares. Several people have posted comments on the video, many of which ask Rohit to hit a century in the next match.

“Boss we need one more ton in this series form you,” says one Facebook user. “Rohit sir please hit a century in upcoming one day,” says another. “Expecting a century in the next match from you,” says a third not like many others.

Well, looks like Rohit reads his fans’ request and did exactly what they asked of him.

This is Rohit Sharma’s second century of the series. Here’s how Twitter is celebrating the ton:

Such a treat to the eye, this innings from Rohit Sharma. Loved his back foot play against spin — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2018

Rohit sharma to #WestIndies bowlers :- "aaj na chhodunga tujhe dam dama dam"!!

Congratulations for the another1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣😍

Good going champ👍#INDvWI@ImRo45 — Meera45 (@immeera45) October 29, 2018

Haters situation after #Hitman Rohit Sharma's innings.. Trollers need burnol now.. 21st odi century now a habit to score big knocks.. pic.twitter.com/Iofx7Fwyt3 — Utkarsh Tiwari (@20utkarsh) October 29, 2018

ODI Great 🙏🙏🙏🙏



Rohit Sharma ❤❤❤



Fact to be accepted



No one can be as dangerous as Rohit Sharma in this Format



King of Big Hundreds #INDvWI #RohitSharma #Legend pic.twitter.com/1o6JyaMNIT — RaijinAntony (@RaijinAntony10) October 29, 2018

🇮🇳ODI century number 21 for HIT man rohit sharma💪. What a player. pic.twitter.com/xzM7A2g8QO — king awaise (@SyedAwaise3) October 29, 2018

What do you think of Rohit Sharma’s innings?

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:45 IST