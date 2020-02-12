Ryan Reynolds shares broken zipper hack. ‘Mind blown’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:08 IST

Ever felt that distress when your favourite jacket’s zip just comes off? Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds came across the perfect hack to set the zipper back and shared it with his Twitter followers.The simple yet useful hack shows an easy way to mend a broken zip and Twitter is loving it.

The 14-seconds-long clip shows a fork fastened steadily. The broken zip is put right between the fork and the two ends of the zipper are placed through it and voila, seconds later the zipper is as good as new.

Known for his humour and witty tweets, Reynolds tweeted: “I’ve waited my whole life for this.” Chances are you’ll feel the same way.

I’ve waited my whole life for this. https://t.co/mVWUioY2F8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020

Posted on February 11, the clip has collected over 13 million views and more than a million likes. Netizens have been left amazed by this effortless hack and are pouring in comments saying their precious hoodies and jackets are now saved.

Thank you, Ryan. Thank you. — Ben Cotton (@bengcotton) February 11, 2020

What do you think of this hack?