e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Sania Mirza teaches son Izhaan about traffic lights. Watch adorable video

Sania Mirza teaches son Izhaan about traffic lights. Watch adorable video

The video was shared by Sania Mirza on her personal Instagram profile.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:04 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sania Mirza’s post has received tons of love-filled comments.
Sania Mirza’s post has received tons of love-filled comments. (Instagram/@mirzasaniar )
         

If you follow tennis star Sania Mirza on Instagram, you may have seen all the adorable posts she shares featuring her son Izhaan. Her recent post is a beautiful addition to those wonderful posts and will immediately put a smile on your face.

The post showcases a video of Mirza teaching little Izhaan about traffic lights. In the clip, Mirza asks Izhaan what green, red and orange colour traffic lights represent and Izhaan answers correctly and sweetly.

“It’s good to teach them young... Very young… learning all about signal boxes,” Sania Mirza wrote while sharing the video. Watch the video below:

Posted some three hours ago, the delightful video has received nearly two lakh views and more than 42,000 likes - and very much counting. Several people posted comments about the lesson in video, including actor Parineeti Chopra. “Why you doing this to my heart,” she posted in comments section.

Many others shared similar reactions.

“Lovely mother son duo,” posted an individual. “So cute,” wrote another not unlike others.

Many also shared heart and heart eye emojis to showcase their reactions.

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Sania Mirza’s picture with son Izhaan will instantly make you smile

tags
top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In