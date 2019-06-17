Sarfaraz yawns during India-Pakistan match, leaves Twitter in splits

During the match between India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019, which took place on June 16, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen yawning behind the stumps. The incident happened when the match resumed after the rain break. The match was stopped after 46.4 overs due to rain, and the break lasted for almost half-an-hour.

When the match resumed and players came back on to the field, Sarfaraz was seen yawning. Twitter noticed the yawn and started sharing hilarious reactions on the micro-blogging site.

“Sarfaraz yawning in field reminds me of how i yawn in my office after lunch time,” one fan tweeted. “Sarfaraz’s yawn is such a meme-able moment.,” posted a Twitter user. Here are some of the other funny comments.

When you need #Tea&Pakoda ☕☕☕🍵🍵 in such beautiful weather but inning is not over pic.twitter.com/7WzcKVGrh8 — Aaryan Tyagi (@thearyantyagi) June 16, 2019

Pakistani captain #SarfarazAhmed summing up the #IndiaVsPakistan match in a beautiful gesture. pic.twitter.com/6tTBo6PmlX — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) June 16, 2019

Imran Khan: Win toss and bat first.



Sarfaraz Ahmed: pic.twitter.com/krlJGIlKRW — Clive (@vanillawallah) June 16, 2019

Sarfaraz yawning in the match. 😴

- He couldn’t sleep last night.

- He ate too much and now sleepy?

- He bored.#SarfarazAhmed and his Yawn sambandh.

@cricketworldcup @ICC — Shivaani (@mcshivanisen) June 16, 2019

India won the match against Pakistan by 89 runs. India finished their 50 overs at an impressive 336-5. Pakistan, chasing 337, scored 166-6 before the match got delayed due to rain. Eventually, the target was revised to 302. The game ended with Pakistan scoring 212 - 6 in 40 overs. With this win, India continues their dominance over Pakistan in World Cup matches.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 11:41 IST