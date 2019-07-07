Scary 14-feet-long King Cobra spotted in Assam. See pics

If you have ophidiophobia – fear of snakes – then this is where you should stop reading. Others, who can brave the fear of slithering reptiles, might gasp in surprise at the images of a 14-feet-long King Cobra that was recently captured in Assam.

The snake was first spotted by some workers at the Jiajuri Tea Estate in the Nagaon district, reports Time 8 – a news media from Northeast India. Quickly, the panicked people got in touch with a snake rescuer - Binod ‘Dulu’ Borah. He captured the snake and removed it from the Tea Estate.

The images of the huge long King Cobra were shared on Twitter by ANI. “It [the snake] was later released in Suwang Reserve Forest,” reads the post.

Assam: A 14-ft-long king cobra was rescued from Jiajuri Tea Estate in Nagaon district on 5th July. It was later released in Suwang Reserve Forest. pic.twitter.com/RlQ8ZEcObd — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

People couldn’t help but comment on the size of the snake. There were a few who called it beautiful. Here is how others reacted:

😍😍 King Cobra is magnificent animal .. — किम जोंग उन नॉर्थ कोरिया वाले (@asli_Kim_Jong) July 7, 2019

Awesome! So glad he was rescued and not killed — Ranjana Sivasankar 🇮🇳 (@ranjanasiva) July 7, 2019

Dats hugeeeeee 😟😱😍🐍 — Karteekey 🎧🎩 (@RealKartikk) July 7, 2019

Ohhh man...This is huge😳😱 — Roger⚔️🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@roger_007_2019) July 7, 2019

The King Cobra is a venomous snake and it belongs to the reptile family Elapidae, reports Times 8.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 13:56 IST