Supermodel’s selfie leaves Instagram confused. Can you spot the problem?

A Russian supermodel’s seemingly regular picture is going viral thanks to something people on Instagram have noticed. Eagle-eyed netizens have spotted a tiny problem in the picture and now several people are wondering what’s happening the picture. Can you spot the problem? It may not be simple as you think.

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova posted a mirror selfie of herself clicked at the Balmain Hair Salon. The picture seems like any other selfie until you notice the thing several people can’t seem to understand.

“Where are your legs?” asks one Instagram user, not unlike several others. Take a look at the photo below:

Posted last Wednesday, the photo has left many on Instagram wondering about the same thing. Since being shared, the picture has collected over 36,000 ‘likes’ and still counting.

While many are asking the same question about Vodianova’s legs in the picture, someone has tried sharing an explanation that her left leg probably ended up blending with the armchair behind her and her right leg was got distorted by the edges of the two mirrors, reports Mirror.

What do you think about the photo?

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 16:08 IST