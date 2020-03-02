e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / ‘Supermom’ cop carries infant on-duty since dad had to take exam. See pic

‘Supermom’ cop carries infant on-duty since dad had to take exam. See pic

Constable Priti Rani was among the hundreds of police personnel deployed for Adityanath’s visit.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
Police constable Priti Rani arrives on duty with her 18-month-old son during UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event, in Noida.
Police constable Priti Rani arrives on duty with her 18-month-old son during UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event, in Noida.(PTI)
         

Literally balancing home and work, a woman constable carried her little son in her arms as she stood guard at an event attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday.

Constable Priti Rani was among the hundreds of police personnel deployed for Adityanath’s visit.

“His father had an exam to take today so he wasn’t able to be with our child and ultimately I had to take care of him,” Priti Rani said, holding her one-and-a-half-old son.

The constable who is attached with the Dadri police station in Greater Noida was on VVIP duty since 6 am, she said.

“Duty is also important, so I had to bring the child here,” the constable, who is in her 20s, told reporters outside Botanical Garden in Noida.

Yogi Adityanath was in Gautam Buddh Nagar on a two-day visit from Sunday.

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news