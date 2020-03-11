Teacher’s idea to remind students to wash their hands goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:45 IST

Highlights The grade 3 teacher says she began using a stamp to remind students to wash their hands

Her idea has gone viral with over 64,000 shares and counting

Some suggest the hack should be implemented for adults as well

People across the globe are trying to adapt to life following the coronavirus outbreak. Public health warnings against the virus are the order of the day. From using face masks, to hand sanitisers, to washing one’s hands, people are trying different measures to keep themselves safe. In keeping with the precautionary measures, a teacher’s fun yet effective hack to ensure her students wash their hands has gone viral.

In a post shared on Facebook, the grade three teacher, Mrs Woods, says she began using a stamp to remind students to wash their hands. “Students got stamps on their hands this morning. If it’s gone by the end of the day from washing their hands, they get a prize,” says the post.

The post also shows pictures of the kids with the stamp on their hands.

The hack has gone viral since it was shared on March 2 with over 64,000 shares and more than 41,000 reactions - and counting. People on Facebook are all for this hack. Several people have posted comments saying they also will try it.

“I’m stamping my own kid with this idea in mind every morning. Thanks,” says a Facebook user. “I need to try this at work. I’m noticing that adults are worse than kids,” says another.

Some also posted their reservations about the trick.

“Don’t tell me you don’t see the irony of passing that around to everyone’s hands,” asks a Facebook user. “Ok now spreading germs by stamping everyone’s hand with the same stamp. People need to seriously stop and think before acting,” comments another.

To this, Mrs Wood shared that she first asks students to wash their hands before putting the stamp on.

She also told Good Morning America that the hack works as a “great motivator” for students. “Let’s be honest, some student’s biggest worry is if they’ll get to recess on time,” she said. “Providing a visual reminder and incentive has boosted their hygiene regiment. I even joined in on the fun and put a stamp on my hand to be their positive role model.”

What do you think about the hack?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’