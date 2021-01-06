e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Team turns pineapple waste into disposable parts for drone in Malaysia

Team turns pineapple waste into disposable parts for drone in Malaysia

The project, headed by Professor Mohamed Thariq Hameed Sultan at Malaysia’s Putra University, has been trying to find sustainable uses for pineapple waste generated by farmers in Hulu Langat.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 10:04 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Bangi
A drone, partially made with pineapple stems, flies in Jenjarom, Malaysia.
A drone, partially made with pineapple stems, flies in Jenjarom, Malaysia. (REUTERS)
         

Malaysian researchers have developed a method to transform the fibre found in normally discarded pineapple leaves to make a strong material that can be used to build the frames for unmanned aircraft, or drones.

The project, headed by Professor Mohamed Thariq Hameed Sultan at Malaysia’s Putra University, has been trying to find sustainable uses for pineapple waste generated by farmers in Hulu Langat, an area about 65 km (40 miles) from Kuala Lumpur.

“We are transforming the leaf of the pineapple into a fibre that can be used for aerospace application, basically inventing a drone,” he told Reuters at a workshop.

University Putra Malaysia professor Mohamed Thariq holds pineapple leaves and a drone partially.
University Putra Malaysia professor Mohamed Thariq holds pineapple leaves and a drone partially. ( REUTERS )

Mohamed Thariq said drones made out of the bio-composite material had a higher strength-to-weight ratio than those made from synthetic fibres, and were also cheaper, lighter and easier to dispose of.

If the drone was damaged, the frame could be buried in the ground and would degrade within two weeks, he said.

The prototype drones have been able to fly to a height of about 1,000 metres (3,280 ft) and stay in the air for about 20 minutes, he added.

Ultimately, the research team hopes to create a larger drone to accommodate bigger payloads, including imagery sensors, for agricultural purposes and aerial inspections.

“Our role here is to help the industry, the farmers, to increase their yield and make their jobs much easier,” said William Robert Alvisse of the Malaysian Unmanned Drones Activist Society, a non-governmental group helping to design the drone and advising on the project.

A drone partially made with pineapple stems.
A drone partially made with pineapple stems. ( REUTERS )

Before the project launched in 2017, pineapple stems were discarded after the once-in-a-year harvest period, but farmers hope the drones project will encourage more innovation to find uses for the waste and boost incomes.

“With the health issue, the economy problem due to COVID-19, the society is desperate and there is no alternative to increase income,” said pineapple farmer Irwan Ismail.

tags
top news
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to constitute monitoring panels
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to constitute monitoring panels
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In