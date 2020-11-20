e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Thanksgiving during Covid-19: Robots pack food to spare elderly helpers

Thanksgiving during Covid-19: Robots pack food to spare elderly helpers

Immune from the coronavirus, industrial robotic arms are assembling donated holiday food in a Boston suburb, allowing elderly volunteers to stay home in a pandemic that has doubled hungry households.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
New York
“Picking with Purpose” is a partnership between artificial intelligence firm Berkshire Grey and Greater Boston Food Bank and City Harvest in New York, which feed some of the estimated 54 million people in the United States struggling to afford food during the pandemic.
“Picking with Purpose” is a partnership between artificial intelligence firm Berkshire Grey and Greater Boston Food Bank and City Harvest in New York, which feed some of the estimated 54 million people in the United States struggling to afford food during the pandemic.(REUTERS)
         

“Star Wars” robot R2-D2 cannot deliver Thanksgiving dinner to your door, but his relatives are doing the packing.

Immune from the coronavirus, industrial robotic arms are assembling donated holiday food in a Boston suburb, allowing elderly volunteers to stay home in a pandemic that has doubled hungry households.

In Bedford, Massachusetts, the whirring arms studded with suction cups pick, sort and pack such Thanksgiving staples as potatoes and stuffing. Humans will ship them to two nonprofit groups to distribute to people in need.

“Picking with Purpose” is a partnership between artificial intelligence firm Berkshire Grey and Greater Boston Food Bank and City Harvest in New York, which feed some of the estimated 54 million people in the United States struggling to afford food during the pandemic.

“There’s like a double whammy,” said Steve Johnson, Berkshire Grey’s president and chief operating officer of robotics, citing the health risks and spike in hunger.

“A lot of the people that help in food banks are typically retirees or volunteers in that age group,” he said. Seniors are particularly vulnerable to the air-borne coronavirus that has killed more than 250,000 in the United States.

Berkshire Grey donated 40,000 pounds of food for the Thanksgiving project. About 3,000 boxes, with four meals each, go to City Harvest in New York and 1,000 boxes to the Boston food bank, feeding 16,000 people on the Nov. 26 holiday.

Many had never needed food handouts before.

Before the pandemic, the Greater Boston Food Bank, New England’s largest hunger-relief organization, was feeding about 300,000 in a city with a population of 710,000, according to WorldPopulationReview.com.

“Now these numbers are shy of 700,000 people” in and around Boston who need help, said Carol Tienken, COO of the nonprofit group. “This is the entire city of Boston that we’re having to feed right now because people can’t access food.”

In New York, 2 million people do not know where their next meal is coming from, up from 1.5 million before COVID-19 gripped the city.

“We’re seeing a lot of new families, children, people that look like you and I, with the amount of people that are out of work,” said Racine Droz, director of donor relations at City Harvest.

tags
top news
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In