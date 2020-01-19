This 91-year-old’s peppy dance video proves age is just a number. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 18:36 IST

With increasing age, many tend to slow down and stop living their lives. Sometimes the body doesn’t allow and sometimes the mind remains too exhausted for any new experience. But, for this 91-year-old life is as enjoyable as a sunny day.

A video shared on Facebook by Golden Age Home Health Care, US shows a 91-year-old woman Julia as she grooves to a peppy dance song.

A long time patient of the physiotherapy centre, Julia decided to replace her walker with dancing shoes for the day as her happiness gathered tons of good wishes from netizens.

“Miss Julia is a long time resident, who recently returned from a hospital stay and is graduating from therapy services with Golden Age. She’s ditched the walker for her dancing shoes, and this morning she said, “You’ve got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I’m loving life!” Of course we don’t mind, Julia! We love it and we’re all celebrating with you! Did we mention she’s 91 years young?” reads the caption.

Posted on January 15, the video has been viewed over 75,000 times. Julia’s cheerful dance moves have made netizens pour in wishes for her health and happiness.

“Love watching her be happy at 91 that is awesome,” writes a Facebook user. “Love it! She looks so happy and healthy!” comments another. “Thank you for giving me a big smile, Miss Julia! Be blessed” wishes a third.

What do you think of the moves of this 91-year-young?

