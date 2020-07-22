e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This animated coronavirus PSA video is a must watch. Seen it yet?

This animated coronavirus PSA video is a must watch. Seen it yet?

Shared on Twitter, the animated video shows how not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly can increase people’s chances of being infected.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video details the precautionary measures one should take to stay safe.
The video details the precautionary measures one should take to stay safe. (Twitter/@UPGovt)
         

Wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing, these are the norms of the day which all of us should follow without fail. Every now and then, authorities are employing both online and offline ways to create awareness about these precautionary measures. Just like this PSA video by Uttar Pradesh Government.

Shared on Twitter, the animated video shows how not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly can increase people’s chances of being infected. It also details the essential steps which can keep the virus away.

In their caption, they wrote a note of advice, which when translated from Hindi reads, “If you want to defeat corona, don’t forget to wear mask.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 20,000 views and close to 1,400 likes. There were many who agreed and wrote that wearing masks and following other precautionary measures are the ways to stay safe. A few also wrote “thank you” while commenting on the video.

A few days ago, Pune Police Commissioner Dr Venkatesham also shared a PSA video. The clip is about the importance of staying at home. It also showed why we should maintain social distancing.

