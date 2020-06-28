This caracal wants to shower some love, its companion isn’t impressed. Watch

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:10 IST

This is a video you’ll relate to if you are someone who loves showering the other with hugs and kisses. This is also a video you’ll relate to if you’re some who doesn’t particularly like being hugged. Whichever you may prefer, chances are you’ll relate to at least one of the caracals in the video.

Shared on Facebook by Wild Cat Conservation Centre about a month ago and then recently by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter, the video is a delightful watch.

If you’re wondering what are caracals, they’re medium-size wildcats, reports National Geographic. They generally have a tawny or reddish gold coat with a white chin, throat, and underside. Also, the large pointy ears are the trademark of the species.

The video shared on social media shows the interaction between two caracals. The clip opens with one of the caracals flooding the other with endless hugs and kisses. What makes the whole interaction even funnier is the reaction of the other animal.

Take a look and you’ll understand what makes this video so entertaining.

That reaction when someone disturbs the photoshoot pic.twitter.com/t3hIHK7XJp — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 28, 2020

Both the posts received tons of comments from the people. While some could relate to the animals, others were just happy to see the clip.

“That little push away, I can totally relate,” wrote a Facebook user. “Stop it! I’m trying to look good! The hoomans have the camera out!” expressed another while trying to guess the unimpressed caracal’s perspective. “Out of my space will you!!” wrote a third.

There were many who wrote that the video is absolutely adorable and we think that too.

What do you think of the video?

