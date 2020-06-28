e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This caracal wants to shower some love, its companion isn’t impressed. Watch

This caracal wants to shower some love, its companion isn’t impressed. Watch

The video of the caracals are a delightful watch.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two caracals.
The image shows the two caracals. (Facebook/@Wild Cat Conservation Centre)
         

This is a video you’ll relate to if you are someone who loves showering the other with hugs and kisses. This is also a video you’ll relate to if you’re some who doesn’t particularly like being hugged. Whichever you may prefer, chances are you’ll relate to at least one of the caracals in the video.

Shared on Facebook by Wild Cat Conservation Centre about a month ago and then recently by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter, the video is a delightful watch.

If you’re wondering what are caracals, they’re medium-size wildcats, reports National Geographic. They generally have a tawny or reddish gold coat with a white chin, throat, and underside. Also, the large pointy ears are the trademark of the species.

The video shared on social media shows the interaction between two caracals. The clip opens with one of the caracals flooding the other with endless hugs and kisses. What makes the whole interaction even funnier is the reaction of the other animal.

Take a look and you’ll understand what makes this video so entertaining.

Both the posts received tons of comments from the people. While some could relate to the animals, others were just happy to see the clip.

“That little push away, I can totally relate,” wrote a Facebook user. “Stop it! I’m trying to look good! The hoomans have the camera out!” expressed another while trying to guess the unimpressed caracal’s perspective. “Out of my space will you!!” wrote a third.

There were many who wrote that the video is absolutely adorable and we think that too.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | If you love showing affection then this dog video will speak to your soul. Watch

tags
top news
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In