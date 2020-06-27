e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This cat is hitching a free ride around the block in a baby stroller. Watch

This cat is hitching a free ride around the block in a baby stroller. Watch

No bets but this may be the cutest freeloader you’ve ever seen.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:37 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a tangerine furred feline curled up on the lower level of the baby stroller.
The image shows a tangerine furred feline curled up on the lower level of the baby stroller. (Reddit/@redheadsandwhiskey)
         

Many may attest to the fact that free riders are annoying, to say the least. Whether it be friends who always want you to pick them up for a hangout session or acquaintances who say they’ll pay you back for covering them during a meal out but never do. However, this particular free rider is so charming that you may forgive all its antics and personally invite it to encroach on your space.

Posted on Reddit on June 27, the video is 5 seconds long. The post’s caption reads, “Neighborhood cat decided to hop into the stroller during our walk this evening”.

The recording shows a tangerine furred feline curled up on the lower level of the baby stroller. As the film progresses, the kitty looks around casually. The cat seems to be enjoying the free ride along the block it has hitched with its neighbours. Probably the best part about the clip is how unfazed the feline appears to be about its infringement as if this is something the kitty does every day.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cats’, the post has accumulated over 3,000 upvotes and many hilarious comments.

Click To Expand

Here is how Redditors reacted to the rare, adorable free rider. One person said, “What a freeloader”. While another individual wrote, “That is Uber cute,” pun intended.

“That’s the best hitchhiker I can imagine picking up,” read one comment. A Reddit user declared, “Well... he’s a baby too, so it is ok”.

“Oh, my word! I love it!” declared somebody in the comment section. We resonate with that emotion completely.

What are your thoughts on this kitty taxi service?

Also Read | Human makes makeshift bus for doggo suffering from arthritis, netizens love it. Watch

