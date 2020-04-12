e-paper
This cat wants to go fishing but it looks like the ice won’t let it. Watch

Throughout the video, the cat tries to chase after its food in the hopes of catching it, not understanding the solid nature of ice.

Apr 12, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat standing on ice.
The image shows the cat standing on ice.
         
This is often not what people think of when they hear the term ‘catfishing’. However, this is a much cuter take on the sinister term.

This just over 25-seconds-long video was posted on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’ on April 12. It has been descriptively titled “Cat tries to catch fish under the ice”.

The recording starts with a feline standing at a distance on a frozen-over lake where the sheet of ice appears to be thin. The kitty sees a fish swimming away in the water under it. Throughout the video, the cat tries to chase after its food in the hopes of catching it, not understanding the solid nature of ice.

The post currently has over 10,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Cat try’s to catch fish under the ice from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Here is how Redditors reacted to this derpy kitty. One person said, “The original cat-fishing”. To which another responded with, “He may look like a cat, but he’s secretly a 40-year-old man”, referring the activity of creating a fake social media persona.

Another individual wrote, “Me at work trying to keep up with the evolving situation and informing my staff”.

“You gotta give that cat an ‘A+’ for the effort”, read one comment. While another Reddit user stated, “I need a 10-hour version”. Honestly, who wouldn’t want to see a 10-hour-long recording of a feline awkwardly skating on ice to catch its prey through a force field?

What are your thoughts on this dopey cat?

