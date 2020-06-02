This giraffe ogling at its dinner may remind you of yourself at restaurants

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:03 IST

There are some tenuous moments in a restaurant where you look at the menu and wonder, should I stick to my dish of preference or try something new. This contemplation is in no way easy but it is definitely thought-provoking. However, the test of patience really begins once you’ve placed your order. Those few moments of anticipation can be excruciating. Plus, what is worse is when the server walks right past you with the dish you order, that you then eye eagerly, and places it on a different table. Truly, the audacity. Well, if you know this feeling of food longing way too well, then you’ll be able to relate to this giraffe who cannot wait to eat a carrot for dinner.

This post was shared on Reddit on June 1. Shared to the subreddit ‘funny’, the clip has been captioned, “Dinner ready?”.

At the beginning of the clip, viewers come face-to-face with a peeled carrot on a kitchen counter. Surely, a strange shot but less in comparison to what is about to come next. Suddenly the camera pans over to reveal half of a giraffe’s face peeping into the kitchen. Having been caught red-handed ogling at its dinner and probably feeling ashamed of its action, the animal leaves the frame.

The post currently has nearly 83,500 upvotes and over 600 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the hungry giraffe. One person said, “He looks so upset that it’s not ready”. While another user wrote, “You see how long my neck is? By the time dinner gets to my stomach it’ll be breakfast!” while trying to guess the animal’s thoughts about its delayed meal.

“That is absolutely hysterical,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this giraffe?

