Video of bride dancing with terminally ill dad leaves Internet teary-eyed

An Alabama bride’s traditional father-daughter dance on her wedding day has struck a chord with people online. Bride Mary Bourne, a professional dance teacher, danced with her ailing father Jim Roberts while he was seated in his wheelchair. The emotional video has gone viral all over social media since it was shared on Facebook on January 3. It has since collected over 3,800 shares on the social networking site.

As a little girl, Bourne would dance around the kitchen with her dad to “their song” Lee Ann Womack’s I Hope You Dance and hoped to dance to it with her father on her wedding some day, reports AL.com.

“We had always planned to use the song – we weren’t sure how he was going to even feel that day – we just knew that we were going to do it somehow,” she told Fox News.

Roberts was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer, back in May 2017 and started hospice care in mid-December, reports AL.com.

The father-daughter duo, however, managed to make their dream a reality on December 29 on Bourne’s wedding. The touching moment was captured and shared by Blue Room Photography.

The video shows Bourne holding her dad’s hand as she sways and twirls to the music on the dance floor while he is seated in his wheelchair.

“Our family has been through so much since Jim’s diagnosis,” Tracy Roberts, the bride’s mother told Fox News. “It was awesome to be able to celebrate Mary Bourne [together]… the dance was a dream come true for both of them.”

The video of the special father-daughter dance has tugged on the heartstrings of people all over the Internet.

“Cried all the way through this beautiful dance! Sweetest father/daughter dance I’ve ever seen!” says one Facebook user about the video. “This is the sweetest dance that I have ever seen!” says another. “Mary Bourne you’re a beautiful bride. I’m so glad you and Jim had this special time together!” says a third.

