Video of frog on tiny skateboard is hilariously adorable. ‘Skater detective,’ say people

The adorable and funny video of Pogo the frog has left people amazed.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Pogo the frog on his skate.
The image shows Pogo the frog on his skate. (Instagram/@sticky.dogs)
         

Meet Pogo, the handsome frog who is also a skater boi. If you think we’re joking then you will stand corrected once you see this video of Pogo shared on Instagram handle named Sticky Dogs. It’s a profile solely dedicated to the “family of sticky amphibians who sometimes rock sweet hats.”

“Which one of you posers said Pogo can’t skate. Would you dare challenge him?” shared with this caption, the video shows Pogo sitting on a tiny skateboard. What’s even more endearing is the hat the frog is wearing. It’s a deerstalker hat or more popularly the hat worn by fictional detective Sherlock Holmes.

Does that mean Pogo is not just a skater but a detective too? People think so! What about you? See the video to decide for yourself:

With over 20,000 views, people didn’t hold back while dropping various comments on the video. There were also a few who couldn’t stop gushing over the skater boi.

“He was a skater boi she said see ya later boi,” an Instagram user wrote mentioning a line from Avril Lavigne’s song Sk8er Boi. “He’d beat me in a game of skate,” wrote another. “I would never challenge pogo,” expressed a third.

This is, however, not the only video of Pogo which left people in awe. Turns out, the froggo has several cards up his sleeves … or hat.

Here is a video of Pogo, looking for “love.” “Would you take this sticky man out for a nice date?,” he asks. Who would miss such an amazing chance? No one, we think!

What do you think of Pogo’s videos?

