e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Virat Kohli’s drops ‘naya post, sundar dost’ pic with Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw, people love it

Virat Kohli’s drops ‘naya post, sundar dost’ pic with Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw, people love it

Virat Kohli posted the picture on Twitter and came up with a quirky caption: “Naya post, Sundar dost (New post, beautiful friend)”.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 16, 2020 12:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Virat Kohli posted a photo with Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami.
Virat Kohli posted a photo with Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami.(Twitter/@imVkohli)
         

As the three-day practice game against New Zealand XI came to an end on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli posted a photo with Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami.

The skipper posted the picture on Twitter and came up with a quirky caption: “Naya post, Sundar dost (New post, beautiful friend)”. All three are giving goofy expressions in the photo which will surely bring a smile on the faces of their fans.

The post has gathered over 52,000 likes.

In the practice game, Kohli did not come out to bat in either innings and gave chances to all other members of the squad.

Shaw managed to score 39 runs in the match after being bowled out for a duck in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Shami took three wickets in his ten overs.

India won the T20I series 5-0 against the Kiwis but had to face a whitewash in the 50-over format.

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Wellington from February 21.

tags
top news
I am everybody’s Chief Minister, says Arvind Kejriwal in victory speech
I am everybody’s Chief Minister, says Arvind Kejriwal in victory speech
Jamia police crackdown: Video ‘proof’ of ‘police brutality’ put out on Twitter
Jamia police crackdown: Video ‘proof’ of ‘police brutality’ put out on Twitter
On Delhi Police Raising Day, Amit Shah says cops deserve respect
On Delhi Police Raising Day, Amit Shah says cops deserve respect
Prayers, projects and the unveiling of a statue on PM Modi’s Varanasi trip
Prayers, projects and the unveiling of a statue on PM Modi’s Varanasi trip
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Lethal pacers, opening fix: 3 big takeaways for India after warm-up clash
Lethal pacers, opening fix: 3 big takeaways for India after warm-up clash
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Venue, fixtures, date & time - all you need to know
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Venue, fixtures, date & time - all you need to know
Coronavirus: Nepal sends aircraft to Wuhan for evacuation of its citizens
Coronavirus: Nepal sends aircraft to Wuhan for evacuation of its citizens
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news