We wonder if this cat thinks that its hooman is a magician after this trick

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:59 IST

Highlights This almost 40-second-long video was posted on Reddit on March 27

Redditors reacted positively to the post titled “cat’s reaction to fake card throw”

The clip currently has over 19,200 upvotes and almost 100 comments

Cats do a lot for us. Sometimes, if our feline friends are feeling generous, they give us snuggles. Other times they may bring us a live rodent as a token of appreciation. But all the time, they keep us entertained and we’re ever-so-grateful for that. This confused cutie is no exception to that rule.

This almost 40-second-long video was posted on Reddit on March 27. It shows a kitty sitting at a dining table with its hooman, who has a playing card in his hand. He initially shows the kitty the card and then throws it across.

Spoiler alert: he actually does no such thing but sneakily tugs the card away in his palm. The furball is oblivious to this trickery and looks all over the room, bewildered. The cat’s reaction has really got netizen awwing, much like the name of the subreddit the video was posted on. The clip currently has over 19,200 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Redditors reacted positively to the post titled “cat’s reaction to fake card throw”. One comment read, “love the little ear flicks”. While another responded with, “love the confused eyes”.

Some Reddit users, brains on the thread, discussed their own pets and what confuses their mysterious animal. While others tried to guess what this particular feline must be thinking. One comment tried to nail down to cat’s narrative by stating, “what is this sorcery, warlock who gives me food”? To which another humorously responded with the human point-of-view saying, “question not my powers little one”. This interaction was made all the funnier because the Reddit user who wrote the response actually had the word ‘warlock’ in their username. We wonder if their magical speciality includes mesmerising house cats.

“No matter how many times I see this it’s still cute and funny”, read one comment. While another wrote, “oh my heart, too cute”.

What is your take on this sweet kitty?