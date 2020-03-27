e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / We wonder if this cat thinks that its hooman is a magician after this trick

We wonder if this cat thinks that its hooman is a magician after this trick

The cat’s reaction has really got netizen awwing, much like the name of the subreddit the video was posted on.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:59 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat sitting at a dining table.
The image shows the cat sitting at a dining table. (Reddit/gunstarheroesblue)
         
Highlights
  • This almost 40-second-long video was posted on Reddit on March 27
  • Redditors reacted positively to the post titled “cat’s reaction to fake card throw”
  • The clip currently has over 19,200 upvotes and almost 100 comments

Cats do a lot for us. Sometimes, if our feline friends are feeling generous, they give us snuggles. Other times they may bring us a live rodent as a token of appreciation. But all the time, they keep us entertained and we’re ever-so-grateful for that. This confused cutie is no exception to that rule.

This almost 40-second-long video was posted on Reddit on March 27. It shows a kitty sitting at a dining table with its hooman, who has a playing card in his hand. He initially shows the kitty the card and then throws it across.

Spoiler alert: he actually does no such thing but sneakily tugs the card away in his palm. The furball is oblivious to this trickery and looks all over the room, bewildered. The cat’s reaction has really got netizen awwing, much like the name of the subreddit the video was posted on. The clip currently has over 19,200 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Cat’s reaction to fake card throw from r/aww

Redditors reacted positively to the post titled “cat’s reaction to fake card throw”. One comment read, “love the little ear flicks”. While another responded with, “love the confused eyes”.

Some Reddit users, brains on the thread, discussed their own pets and what confuses their mysterious animal. While others tried to guess what this particular feline must be thinking. One comment tried to nail down to cat’s narrative by stating, “what is this sorcery, warlock who gives me food”? To which another humorously responded with the human point-of-view saying, “question not my powers little one”. This interaction was made all the funnier because the Reddit user who wrote the response actually had the word ‘warlock’ in their username. We wonder if their magical speciality includes mesmerising house cats.

“No matter how many times I see this it’s still cute and funny”, read one comment. While another wrote, “oh my heart, too cute”.

What is your take on this sweet kitty?

tags
top news
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet
Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Telangana, Kerala
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Telangana, Kerala
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news