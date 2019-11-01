e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

White House homecoming for ‘hero’ dog who took part in Baghdadi raid, tweets Donald Trump

Donald Trump posted an edited image of the dog on Twitter showing him bestowing a medal of honor on the dog named Conan.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Donald Trump revealed that the military dog, who took part in Baghdadi raid, is named Conan.
Donald Trump revealed that the military dog, who took part in Baghdadi raid, is named Conan. (Twitter/@realDonaldTrump)
         

The “hero” dog wounded in the US commando raid that culminated in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is getting a White House homecoming next week, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named “Conan” -- heretofore a closely guarded secret because the information could be used to identify the special forces unit that carried out the raid in Syria over the weekend.

Trump posted a photomontage on Twitter showing him bestowing a medal of honor on the dog with the legend: “AMERICAN HERO.” “Very cute recreation, but the ‘live’ version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week!” he tweeted.

Edited image shows the US President Trump honouring Conan.
Edited image shows the US President Trump honouring Conan. ( Twitter/@realDonaldTrump )

It was unclear what else lies in store for Conan, but it has been noted that Trump is the first US president in more than a hundred years who doesn’t own a dog.

Conan was injured chasing Baghdadi into a dead end tunnel in his Syrian hideout, where the cornered IS leader detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and two children, according to the US account.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said earlier this week that the hero dog was expected to make a full recovery and was already back with his handlers.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 18:56 IST

tags
top news
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Live updates: India take early lead against Russia in Olympic qualifier
Live updates: India take early lead against Russia in Olympic qualifier
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News