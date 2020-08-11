Will Smith’s teeth ‘knocked out’ by Jason Derulo during golf lesson. Watch

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 12:22 IST

Hollywood actor Will Smith was giving singer Jason Derulo a golf lesson when things took a drastic turn. Or so they’d have you believe. A video, shared by both, shows how Derulo ‘knocked out’ a few of Smith’s teeth while swinging a golf club. However, fans cannot stop discussing if it’s a golf lesson gone wrong or a prank gone absolutely right.

“And we never saw @jasonderulo again,” Will Smith captioned the video while sharing it on Instagram. Since being shared on August 10, it has received a whopping 11 million views and counting.

The clip opens to show Smith setting up the camera. He then walks up to Derulo to teach him how to improve his swing.

We’ll just let you see what happens next in the video below:

Later, Smith also shared a picture of the two:

Meanwhile, the singer left a comment on the video saying, “I know a good dentist... text me back”.

Here’s what others have been posting in the comments section of the post.

“I hope this is a joke, but if it’s not- he took that like a champ!” commented an individual. “Please tell me that was faked,” added another. “Real or fake,” shared a third. “ I can’t stop watching this,” posted a fourth.

Jason Derulo has shared a similar prank video before.

So what do you think?