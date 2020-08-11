e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Will Smith’s teeth ‘knocked out’ by Jason Derulo during golf lesson. Watch

Will Smith’s teeth ‘knocked out’ by Jason Derulo during golf lesson. Watch

Both Will Smith and Jason Derulo shared the video that has fans wondering if it’s a golf lesson gone wrong or a prank gone right.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 11, 2020 12:22 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I know a good dentist... text me back,” Jason Derulo commented on Will Smith’s Instagram post.
“I know a good dentist... text me back,” Jason Derulo commented on Will Smith’s Instagram post. (Instagram/@willsmith)
         

Hollywood actor Will Smith was giving singer Jason Derulo a golf lesson when things took a drastic turn. Or so they’d have you believe. A video, shared by both, shows how Derulo ‘knocked out’ a few of Smith’s teeth while swinging a golf club. However, fans cannot stop discussing if it’s a golf lesson gone wrong or a prank gone absolutely right.

“And we never saw @jasonderulo again,” Will Smith captioned the video while sharing it on Instagram. Since being shared on August 10, it has received a whopping 11 million views and counting.

The clip opens to show Smith setting up the camera. He then walks up to Derulo to teach him how to improve his swing.

We’ll just let you see what happens next in the video below:

View this post on Instagram

And we never saw @jasonderulo again

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Later, Smith also shared a picture of the two:

Meanwhile, the singer left a comment on the video saying, “I know a good dentist... text me back”.

Here’s what others have been posting in the comments section of the post.

“I hope this is a joke, but if it’s not- he took that like a champ!” commented an individual. “Please tell me that was faked,” added another. “Real or fake,” shared a third. “ I can’t stop watching this,” posted a fourth.

Jason Derulo has shared a similar prank video before.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t try this 😭😭

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

So what do you think?

tags
top news
4G ban to be lifted from 2 J&K districts on trial basis after Aug 15: Centre tells SC
4G ban to be lifted from 2 J&K districts on trial basis after Aug 15: Centre tells SC
‘BJP tried to topple govt but no one has left’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP tried to topple govt but no one has left’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Covid-19 latest updates: 3 Indian vaccines under trial, Russia to allow civilian use this week
Covid-19 latest updates: 3 Indian vaccines under trial, Russia to allow civilian use this week
Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral
Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral
Pakistan FM Qureshi criticised at home for slamming Saudi Arabia over Kashmir
Pakistan FM Qureshi criticised at home for slamming Saudi Arabia over Kashmir
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Whack one & get out: When Murali asked Ishant to be his 800th Test wicket
Whack one & get out: When Murali asked Ishant to be his 800th Test wicket
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In