Woman helps scared elderly couple buy groceries. Her message is viral

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:08 IST

A woman’s heartening tweets about helping an elderly couple buy their groceries has gone viral. In her tweets she mentions how the couple was afraid to enter the store amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not only her kind deed during this time of uncertainty and anxiety that’s wowed people, it’s also the message she’s trying to share that’s winning over everyone.

In a thread, Twitter user Rebecca Mehra mentions how the couple was sitting inside their car and called out to her as she made her way to the grocery store. They mentioned to her how they were afraid to go inside the store.

“Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out,” she says in one of her tweets.

The woman went on to hand her a $100 bill along with a list and asked if she could get their groceries for them.

Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out. Through the crack in the window she handed me a $100 bill and a grocery list, and asked if I — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Mehra says she bought the groceries and placed them in their trunk. “She told me she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 min before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help,” Mehra mentions in her tweet.

would be willing to buy her groceries.

I bought the groceries and placed them in her trunk, and gave her back the change. She told me she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 min before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

In her next tweet, Mehra posted a message for everyone.

I know it’s a time of hysteria and nerves, but offer to help anyone you can. Not everyone has people to turn to. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Her last tweet in the thread has so far received over 2.5 lakh likes and more than 21,7000 retweets - and counting. The tweets and her message have received an outpouring of love from people on the micro-blogging site.

“Hats off to you. Kindness doesn’t cost a thing,” says a Twitter user. “Good thinking. And check up on family members and make sure they have enough food and meds,” suggests another. “Thank you so much. These are the moments that bring us together as people, and compassion like yours is what will get us through it,’ comments a third.

Mehra later took to Twitter again to thank people for their overwhelming response to her thread. She reminded people about her message once again through her tweet.

“Now is the time to reach out to those in your community who may need help or feel forgotten,” she says.

This is not about me, or anyone in particular, it is about the people all over the world who feel hopeless against this virus. Now is the time to reach out to those in your community who may need help or feel forgotten.#kindnesskillscovid — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus is one of the biggest health threats in recent time. It has spread to more than 150 countries including India which has reported 137 cases.