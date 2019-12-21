e-paper
Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Year-Ender 2019: Taking off pants to shaving head, stories of flight passengers which are equal parts weird and disgusting

Year-ender 2019 stories of flight passagers which may make you feel disgusted.

Dec 21, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Image shows a man traveling without pants.
Image shows a man traveling without pants. (Twitter/Lizzie Thompson)
         

During air travel, at least once, we have come across such co-passengers who test our tolerance. From putting up their feet on the seat to shaving their head, there are a variety of weird things that people do during flights which can leave many irked.

Each year we come across stories of such unbearable passengers traveling on flight and 2019 isn’t any different. In fact, the in-flight incidents which came to light this year are equal parts weird and disgusting.

Man takes his pants inside flight

Back in February, a story which left many shocked involves a man and his act of removing his pants during the journey. A co-passenger of the man took to Twitter to share this bizarre incident. She kept on tweeting and updating people on the situation.

Man shaves his head

Earlier in April, a video of a man shaving his head while seating inside the plane sparked anger among many. The video shows the man using an electric razor to shave his head – while travelling by first class. From angry to funny, people came up with all kinds of comments.

Passenger puts his feet on the backrest of front seat

This is an incident which many can’t read without saying ‘ew’ a few times. An image – which is termed as disgusting by many – captured people’s attention back in November. It shows a passenger resting his feet on the headrest of a seat in front. Though it not clear if the seat was occupied or not, the image ended up evoking strong reactions from people.

Didi you ever faced something unpleasant while flying?

