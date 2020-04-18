‘You and I will meet again’: Mumbai Police uses catchy ad tune to create awareness

it-s-viral

Remember the ‘You and I… in this beautiful world…’ advertisement where a pug follows a little kid everywhere? People absolutely loved that ad, not just because of the awesome lyrics but due to its catchy tune too. Mumbai Police has now used a part of the tune to create an awareness tweet and we won’t blame you if you keep humming the jingle after seeing the post.

Making slight changes to the original lyrics, the department tweeted, “You and I - Will meet again in this beautiful world.” Then to drive home the message they added, “Until then, stay home and stay safe.” Alongside, they also shared a video in which a pug is sitting inside a red dog house as a part of the jingle is heard in the background.

You and I-

Will meet again in this beautiful world.

Until then, stay home and stay safe.#TakingOnCorona#lockdown pic.twitter.com/iWqbv3tCNU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 18, 2020

Since being shared a few hours back, the post has already gathered over 800 likes. While some appreciated the creativity of the department, others were simply happy to get a glimpse of the old advertisement. A few, added optimistically that once the crisis is over they will surely meet their friends and loved ones.

“Am also praying for Mumbai Police that asap this corona leaves this entire world and allows police to stay home with family and friends and take necessary care of loved ones and most importantly take rest,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love Mumbai police,” expressed another. “Everyday @MumbaiPolice tweets bring a smile on my face! Not only you guys are risking your life for us but along with that bring humor as well! Thanks for everything, may God bless you and your beloved ones who are waiting for you at your home,” praised another. “Cute, great work… I always loved this ad,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s latest tweet?

