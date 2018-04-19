17-year-old IIT aspirant commits suicide in Kota

A 17-year-old student, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Rajasthan’s Kota, committed suicide in Vigyan Nagar area of Kota City.

Station house officer, Vigyan Nagar police station, Muneendra Singh said that Rishab Kumar from Begusarai district in Bihar was taking coaching in Kota.

Rishabh hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in Vigyan Nagar. Later, the hostel owner informed the police about the incident.

The police have sent the body to the mortuary. Singh said that a suicide note has been recovered from the room in which Rishabh has cited trouble in life as the cause of his suicide.

A postmortem will be conducted after his parents arrive in Kota.

This is the eighth suicide by a student in Kota this year.

Kota, considered the coaching capital of India, has witnessed more than 60 suicides in the past five years. Seven students had committed suicide in Kota in 2017, while 16 had ended their lives in 2016. Around 1.50 lakh students enrol every year in the 40-odd coaching institutes in the district to prepare for professional engineering and medical entrance examinations.