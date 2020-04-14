e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 48 new Covid-19 cases take Jaipur’s tally to 418; Rajasthan’s numbers climb to 954

48 new Covid-19 cases take Jaipur’s tally to 418; Rajasthan’s numbers climb to 954

A total of 11 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan, including five in Jaipur, two in Bhilwara, and one each in Bikaner, Kota, Tonk and Jodhpur.

jaipur Updated: Apr 14, 2020 14:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jaipur
Messages urging people to stay indoors can be seen at the blocked entrance to a lane where a Covid-19 positve case emerged in Jaipur’s walled city area, Monday April 13, 2020.
Messages urging people to stay indoors can be seen at the blocked entrance to a lane where a Covid-19 positve case emerged in Jaipur’s walled city area, Monday April 13, 2020. (Himanshu Vyas / HT Photo )
         

As many as 48 new coronavirus positive cases reported on Tuesday in Jaipur took the Rajasthan capital’s tally to 418, with Rajasthan now accounting for 954 cases, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Jodhpur had the second highest 82 corona patients, and Tonk and Banswara 59 cases each. Kota has so far reported 49 cases, Bikaner 34 cases, Jhunjhunu 31, Jaisalmer 29, Bharatpur 10, Bhilwara 28, Churu 14, Dausa 11, Dholpur 1, Dungarpur 5, Karauli 3,Pali and Sikar two each, Udaipur 4, Pratapgarh 2, Nagaur 6, Jhalawad 15, Barmer 1 and Hanumangarh 2.

The corona cases have been reported in 25 of the 33 Rajasthan districts, Singh said.

A total of 11 deaths have been reported in the state, including five in Jaipur, two in Bhilwara, and one each in Bikaner, Kota, Tonk and Jodhpur.

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

jaipur news