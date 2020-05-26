e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 76 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 7,376

76 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 7,376

The maximum number of cases have been recorded in Jaipur (16) followed by Udaipur (13), Jhalawar (12), Rajsamand (11), Bikaner (5).

jaipur Updated: May 26, 2020 12:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
As of Tuesday morning, there are 3,137 active Covid-19 cases in the state.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 3,137 active Covid-19 cases in the state.(HT photo)
         

As many as 76 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,376, said the Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday.

“76 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,376,” said the state Health Department.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The maximum number of cases have been recorded in Jaipur (16) followed by Udaipur (13), Jhalawar (12), Rajsamand (11), Bikaner (5). It added that 16 patients have recovered in Jalore and Jaisalmer districts on May 25.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 3,137 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

tags
top news
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
LIVE: PM didn’t get expected results after 4 stages of lockdown, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: PM didn’t get expected results after 4 stages of lockdown, says Rahul Gandhi
Locusts invade Maharashtra, alert in Mathura and Delhi as swarm expands area
Locusts invade Maharashtra, alert in Mathura and Delhi as swarm expands area
BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result to be announced shortly at biharboardonline.com
BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result to be announced shortly at biharboardonline.com
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In