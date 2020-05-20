9 special Karnataka trains ferry 13,119 migrants home

jaipur

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:26 IST

The South Western Railway (SWR) zone operated nine special trains to ferry 13,119 migrants back home to seven north and east Indian states, an official said on Tuesday.

“First Shramik special train of Tuesday left from Hubli to Hatia in Jharkhand at 12:00 pm with 1,477 passengers,” said a SWR zone spokesperson.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The second special train left Malur station on the outskirts of Bengaluru to Saharsa in Bihar at 3:15 pm with 1,500 passengers.

“Highlight of this train is with this Bengaluru Division (of SWR) has crossed the milestone of ferrying 1 lakh passengers by Shramik specials,” said the official.

This was 74th such train from the city.

“Third Shramik special train of Tuesday left Chikka Bannavara station to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh at 3:45 pm with 1,549 passengers,” said the official.

The fourth Shramik special train departed from Bengaluru Cantonment at 4:00 pm with 1,081 migrants for Lal Kuan in Uttarakhand.

SWR’s fifth special train left Chikka Bannavara station for Mau in Uttar Pradesh at 5:35 pm with 1,548 migrants.

The sixth train departed from Malur at 6:57 p.m. with 1,544 passengers to Katihar in Bihar.

Similarly, the seventh special train departed from Chikka Bannavara at 7 pm with 1,420 migrants to Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

The eighth special train left Bengaluru Cantonment station at 8:20 pm with 1,500 migrants to Agartala in Tripura.

Tuesday’s ninth special train departed Malur at 9:08 p.m. with 1,500 migrants to Barkhakhana in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, migrants are boarding Tuesday’s 10th and 11th special trains at KSR Bengaluru to Arraria and Beeaiah in Bihar.

According to the railway zone, the special trains will run as long as required.

“Shramik special trains will continue to run till such time there is requirement,” said the official.

The special trains are being run following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ permission for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others.