Ahead of IPL matches in Jaipur, civic body asks RCA, Rajasthan Royals to deposit food, ad licence fees

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has asked organisers of IPL matches at SMS stadium here to procure licences for food stalls installed and advisements to be displayed at the venue.

The first match of the Twenty20 cricket league will be held at the stadium on April 11. Two days before the event, JMC officials wrote to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), asking them why the food and advertisement licences were not taken from the civic body. RCA was also asked whether urban development tax has been paid for its properties.

In a letter to RR and RCA, JMC chief health officer Rajendra Kumar Garg said canteens, food courts, and cafés on the stadium premises have to follow the guidelines stipulated in the Rajasthan Municipal Corporation Act, 2009.

The guidelines include licence to cook and sell food products, no-objection certificate from the fire department for the use of LPG cylinders, arrangements for disposal of wastes, and display of food item rates.

Food court and canteen areas need to be declared smoke free, polythene use to be banned, separate bins for dry and wet waste, use of pure water, and food handlers should not suffer from infectious diseases.

“If the guidelines are violated, then action will be taken; related departments will be informed that public health and safety is not ensured,” Garg said.

JMC deputy commissioner (revenue) asked RCA and RR to deposit licence fees for the advertisements to be displayed by companies during the matches. “If the fee is not paid to JMC, then the advertisements will be considered illegal and action will be taken,” said the official.

In a notice, the civic body asked RCA to deposit urban development tax for its properties, and provide the details if paid. RCA was also asked to submit letters on property allotments, and approved maps.

JMC has demanded 5% of the amount to be raised from ticket sales for IPL matches.

“In the name of IPL, rules are being violated. For barricading cardboard, clothes etc are used, which is not permitted. If any mishap happens, then no one will take responsibility,” JMC mayor Ashok Lahoty said. “Jaipur’s infrastructure is being used and crores of revenue will be generated; they should share it for development.”

He said JMC has rights over the advertisements. “No permission has been taken for food, canteen etc. Around one lakh kilogram waste will be there on every match. What is the arrangement for its disposal? If JMC has to do it, then there should be an agreement,” Lahoty said.

RR vice president Rajiv Khanna said, “For the first time in the last 10 years, it is happening that JMC has issued two notices 48 hours before the match. JMC want 5% revenue of the income from the match or Rs 1 crore per match.”

He said JMC wants to deploy 200 fire marshals and four fire brigades during the matches. “We have been asked to answer all queries by Tuesday noon. We have always paid the corporation for their services.”

Khanna added, “Literature festivals and many concerts had been held in the city, but JMC never charged anything.”

RCA secretary Rajendra Singh Nandu said, “The issue is not related to RCA. We have handed over everything related to preparations to Rajasthan Royals.”