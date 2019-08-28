Arms smuggler, among Rajasthan Police’s 10 most wanted absconders, arrested

jaipur

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:28 IST

Dreaded gangster and arms smuggler Mohammad Amin was arrested in Bikaner on Tuesday, six months after he jumped parole, police said.

Amin was carrying a reward of Rs 40,000 for information leading to his arrest. He was allegedly involved in 59 cases, including a sensational case of murder of Youth Congress leader Ram Kishan Siyag in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Amin was released on a 7-day parole on Jodhpur high court’s order on February 20 from Sriganganagar jail, which he allegedly obtained producing fake medical certificates and illness record of his nephew. He showed his nephew as his own son.

He was supposed to return to jail on February 26 but he fled to take revenge on his associate Imran Khan who allegedly coned him of about Rs 15 crore earned from illegal money-lending businesses, police said. Amin was listed among 10 most wanted absconders by Rajasthan police.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Amin along with Gopal Dhobi who harboured the escaped prisoner at his residence in Rampura Basti of Naya Shahar police station area.

Police also recovered one loaded pistol with 20 live cartridges during his arrest. Circle officer (city) Subhash Sharma said a police constable from Bichwal police station got the information about the hideout of the absconder and a police team was formed to nab Amin. “The team raided a house in Gali No. 7 of Rampura Basti and after realising there was no way out, the accused surrendered before police without any resistance,” Sharma said.

Dharam Poonia, SHO, Kotegate police station, said a police team was interrogating Amin. “Police will be producing Amin before a court seeking his remand for further investigation,” Poonia said.

Amin was named in another case of murder of Bhanwar Sinodia, the son of former Congress MLA Nathu Ram Sinodia, in Ajmer, but was acquitted. On March 9, 2011 Bhanwar Sinodia was abducted and later shot dead. The police had arrested Amin along with seven others in this connection.

According to police, Amin was a major money lender in Bikaner; he used to lend money to small and medium businesses, and individuals on heavy interest. He also invested money belonging to many white-collared employees, police officers and businessman, police said.

Amin is facing court trials in about 47 cases across the state, mostly related to the arms Act, attempt to murder, and robbery. He was convicted in three cases.

In September 2009, Bikaner and Nagaur police registered 39 cases under sections of the Arms Act in a row against Amin and recovered 39 illegal weapons from him. The police also seized 64 arms from different persons whom he named during interrogation.

Additional superintendent of police, SOG, Karan Sharma said, “Amin was a constant arm supplier to the Anand Pal gang; the arms he supplied were used in many crimes across the state.”

