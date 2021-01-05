Bird flu samples from Rajasthan’s Kota, Baran found positive; over 600 birds dead

jaipur

After Jhalawar, the test results have confirmed bird flu in samples sent from Kota and Baran. The test report identifies Avian Influenza subtype H5N8 in the birds, which according to experts, is less infectious.

The death of birds is spreading at an alarming speed across Rajasthan. Till Tuesday morning, the tally had reached 625 from 16 of 33 districts. The state has sent 86 samples for testing from 11 districts.

Agriculture and animal husbandry minister Lal Chand Kataria said the samples sent from three districts are found positive for Avian Influenza. This virus is spreading in other states also and it is a matter of concern, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “The virus has not affected chickens or eggs yet but all precautions are being taken, looking at the way it has spread among crows. But the positive news is that the samples from Jodhpur have come out negative. Samples from Jhalawar, Kota and Baran have come positive,”he said.

The minister said the area where the flu is found will be sanitised as done for Covid-19. “There will be no ban on the sale of eggs as no impact of flu is found on poultry. Looking to possibilities, awareness is created in advance among the poultry owners and people,” he said.

Kataria said the issue is that the state doesn’t have a laboratory to conduct tests and the samples are sent outside. “We want to establish a lab to avoid any delay and have spoken to the government,” he added.

Department principal secretary Kunji Lal Meena said only the laboratory in Bhopal is accredited by the government to conduct tests for such diseases. The government has agreed in-principal to encourage regional labs – a proposal to setup one in Jaipur will be sent today. The state has the expertise to run such labs.

On the type of flu variant found in state, department secretary Arushi Malik said it is found to be Avian Influenza subtype H5N8, which is not dangerous for people but precautions need to be taken.

A senior department official on anonymity said random chicken faeces have also been sent for testing. The animal husbandry and forest department have already sounded an alert across the state and district collectors are directed to ensure regular monitoring.

A control room has been set up at the state and district level; district-wise nodal officers are appointed, who are laying special focus on poultry farms and creating awareness. “As a precaution, the Jhalawar and Pali district administration has imposed section 144 a kilometre around the infected area. The government is also considering sealing Madhya Pradesh border for poultry transportation,” he said.

Microbiologist Dr AK Kataria said the virus strain H5N8 is not fatal for humans and only H5N1 is known to be dangerous which leads to pneumonia. The strains, which are considered to be highly pathogenic, are N1, N2, N5, N6 and N9. “The situation can be dealt opting required precautions such as burying dead birds three feet down and away from water sources,” he said.