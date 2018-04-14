Child marriage annulled ahead of Akha Teej

Mamta Bishnoi got married when she was 8 years old around 13 years ago. On Friday, she walked out of the child marriage following a family court order.

Mamta, now 21, came to know about her child marriage with Barmer district’s Budhharam a few years ago. She is the daughter of Bhagirath Bishnoi of Jodhpur district’s Boranada village.

She came in touch with Saarthi Trust’s Kriti Bharti at an orientation camp against child marriage.

Mamta narrated her woes to Bharti, who pursued her parents to annul the child marriage. Bharti also tried to counsel Mamta’s in-laws but they did not relent.

Mamta had filed a petition before the family court for nullification of her child marriage.

Judge Rekha Bhargava of the family court ordered annulment of Mamta’s child marriage.

The child marriage was annulled days ahead of Akha teej, considered auspicious for marriages.

“I am studying paramedical. I am now free from clutches of child marriage. I want to become a doctor,” Mamta said after the court ruling.

Bharti, a rehabilitation psychologist, said: “Our campaign to free innocent girls from the evil of child marriage is on. Now, efforts are being made for better rehabilitation of Mamta.”