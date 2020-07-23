e-paper
Home / Jaipur / CM Ashok Gehlot reviews Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan

CM Ashok Gehlot reviews Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan

jaipur Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.(PTI file phoyo)
         

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Rajasthan is among the leading states fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its measures to contain the spread of the virus has been appreciated across the country.

Gehlot said this while reviewing the pandemic situation through video conference.

He asked officials present during the meeting to remain fully focused on dealing with the pandemic without worrying about the political developments in the state.

“Our government will exert full force in the fight against corona. It is priority of the government to prevent corona pandemic from going out of control,” he said, according to a government statement.

Gehlot ordered officials to distribute Rs 1,000 as ex-gratia to 35 lakh needy families and give cash to eligible beneficiaries who do not have bank accounts.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the testing capacity in the state has reached 40,000. The recovery rate has increased and the death rate is much lower than the national average.

He said efforts are being made to get permission for plasma therapy in more districts.

