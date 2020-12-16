e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Cold wave grips Rajasthan, Ganganagar records minimum temperature

Cold wave grips Rajasthan, Ganganagar records minimum temperature

According to the department, the minimum temperature in the state has dropped by up to four degrees in the last 24 hours. Pilani recorded 4.4 degrees, Churu 5.1 degrees, Jaisalmer 5.2 degrees, Bikaner 6.1 degrees, Phalodi 6.2 degrees, Sikar 7.5 degrees and Alwar 7.6 degrees.

jaipur Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
According to the weather department, the minimum temperature might drop by two to three degrees in the next two days. 
According to the weather department, the minimum temperature might drop by two to three degrees in the next two days.  (Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Cold wave conditions and fog prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan where Ganganagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said on Wednesday.  The department has issued a cold wave warning for the next two days in the state.

According to the department, the minimum temperature in the state has dropped by up to four degrees in the last 24 hours. Pilani recorded 4.4 degrees, Churu 5.1 degrees, Jaisalmer 5.2 degrees, Bikaner 6.1 degrees, Phalodi 6.2 degrees, Sikar 7.5 degrees and Alwar 7.6 degrees.

At the same time, the day temperature has also dropped. Ganganagar recorded a maximum of 15.1 degrees.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature might drop by two to three degrees in the next two days.  Cold wave conditions will prevail in the districts of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and Bharatpur districts.

tags
top news
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
IND v AUS: Kohli eager to see Prithvi Shaw play his first Test in Australia
IND v AUS: Kohli eager to see Prithvi Shaw play his first Test in Australia
BJP calling up my leaders, forcing them to join saffron camp, says Mamata
BJP calling up my leaders, forcing them to join saffron camp, says Mamata
SC notice to Centre on petitions seeking uniform grounds for divorce, alimony
SC notice to Centre on petitions seeking uniform grounds for divorce, alimony
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In