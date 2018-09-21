Eastern canal project will quench thirst of 13 districts: Vasundhara Raje

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Thursday that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) will quench the thirst of people in Dausa district.

Addressing a public meeting at Dausa as part of the Gaurav Yatra, she said once the Rs 37,000-crore plan is implemented, water for drinking and irrigation purposes will be available for 13 districts, including Dausa.

Raje said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to Jaipur on July 7, she had requested him on the project. “I thank the Prime Minister who had assured us for this scheme and the central water commission approved this scheme.”

The chief minister said, “We made a law for capital punishment on raping girls of 12 years or below, and till now three culprits have been sentenced to death.” She said during the Congress regime, many incidents, such as Nirbhaya, took place, but the party did nothing. “Even Manmohan Singh, then prime minister, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi did not speak on this.”

She said her government has waived off loans up to Rs 50,000 for farmers, which has been done for the first time in the history, and farmers were given ~3000 crore as insurance claims for crops.

She said for the first time value added tax on petrol and diesel was reduced by 4% and fuel prices were down by Rs 2.50 per litre. “In the entire country, it was BJP’s Rajasthan government which slashed the fuel price and provided relief to all sections of the society.”

Electricity tariff of farmers, she said, was not increased and domestic power supply is being given for 20 hours in the entire state. The domestic electricity connection is being given for Rs 500 and there will be no house left in the state that will not have power by March 2019.

Taking a dig at the Congress, she said “Congress gets disappointed if we do some good work. Around 6,000 constables were promoted to head constables and for the first time in the state’s history, the insurance of police personnel was increased, which has disturbed the Congress.”

Raje said “Dr Kirori Lal Meena has returned back home and his family (BJP); this will strengthen our BJP family.”

