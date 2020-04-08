e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Five more cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, total cases mount to 348: Report

Five more cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, total cases mount to 348: Report

The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

jaipur Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.
The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.(PTI file photo)
         

Rajasthan recorded five more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 348, an official said.

The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

“Five new cases have come up today, including three in Jaipur and one each in Bikaner and Banswara district. In Jaipur, positive cases have come in Ghat Gate and Ramganj area” Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

tags
top news
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

jaipur news