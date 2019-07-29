Flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s Kota, one electrocuted

Heavy overnight downpour created a flood-like situation in parts of Kota city and nearby areas on Sunday.

A man died of electric shock outside his waterlogged house in Kota, police said.

State Dissater Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Kota municipal corporation and civil defence teams rescued more than 250 people stranded in the water-logged areas of the city.

The Chambal river was overflowing after heavy rain in its catchment and five gates of the Kota barrage were opened on Sunday to discharge more than 30,000 cusecs of water, officials said.

Kota recorded maximum rain at 151.8 mm till morning since Saturday. Sawai Madhopur recorded 68 mm rain in the same period. Many other areas received heavy rain, though below the 60-mm mark, according to the meteorological department here.

Residents of many localities in Kota saw waterlogged streets and submerged vehicles in the morning when they woke up.

Water-logging was seen in Talwandi, Jawahar Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Prem Nagar, Talab basti of Anantpura, Dadabari, Shivpura, DCM area, Barda Basti, Borkhera, Thegra, Deoli arab, Kunhadi, Soorsagar, Kishorepura and other localities of Kota.

Houses were submerged up to first floor in Talab Basti and people were stranded in their homes.

“We have to take shelter on the first floor of our house on Saturday night after rainwater entered our house,” said Razia Bano (35), a rescued resident of Talab Basti.

Coaching institutes’ students were trapped in Jawahar Nagar and Talwandi areas when water entered their paying guest accommodations and hostels.

Jaiveer Kumar , a coaching student, said, “An overflowing drain caused inundation in Jawahar Nagar due to which water entered our PG rooms ; streets in the area are also waterlogged.”

Dr VP Gupta, director of a private blood bank in Kota, said that water entered the blood bank causing discomfort to the staff and people.

Four-wheelers and motorcycles were seen submerged outside houses in waterlogged localities.

Circle inspector, Udhyog Nagar police station, Kota, Vijay Shankar Sharma said a youngster of Soorsagar locality, Mahendra Singh (24), died after coming into contact with electric current outside his waterlogged house in the morning.

“After the incident, residents staged a demonstration on DCM road against the power supply company,” Sharma said.

Residents had asked the company to disconnect power supply due to rising water level in the locality.

Devendra Gautam, chief fire officer of KMC rescue team, said, “Around 100 residents were evacuated each from the Talab Basti and Deoli Arab waterlogged localities; around 30 coaching students were also rescued who were stranded at different places due to water-logging on the streets.”

Kota district collector Muktanand Agarwal inspected the waterlogged areas of the city and issued directions to the officials to rescue people and clear water-logging in the areas.

“We have launched rescue operations in waterlogged areas; boats and rescue teams have rescued people who were stranded in their homes,” he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker and Member of Parliament from Kota, Om Birla, talked to the district collector over the phone about water-logging in residential areas.

Water-logging was also reported in many areas of Bundi after heavy downpour.

Water entered houses and shops in Nagdi Bazar and Sadar Bazar of Bundi after Nawal Sagar lake overflowed due to overnight downpour.

Around 22 cows died in Bundi when water gushed into a cattle farm.

Heavy rain affected normal life in other areas of the state.

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Kota and Rajsamand, whereas isolated areas in other districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Saturday, seven deaths were reported as heavy rains wreaked havoc, inundating large parts of the state and leaving people stranded in many areas. The rain-related death toll in the state has risen up to 14 since Friday.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 13:42 IST